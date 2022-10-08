From Aries to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs that are compatible with Sonam Kapoor

Born on 9th June 1985, Sonam Kapoor is a Gemini. The daughter of actor and producer Anil Kapoor and the grandchild of director Surinder Kapoor, this Indian actress hails from a well-known cinema family. Sonam Kapoor often validates her zodiac sign as a Gemini, who is always juggling a range of interests, hobbies, and social circles. She is playful and intellectually curious. Geminis are very patient and flexible with their partner in a relationship. In general, fellow air signs and fire signs are the most compatible signs for Gemini romantic relationships and friendships. Check out these 4 zodiac signs who are compatible with a Gemini like Sonam Kapoor.

1. Aries Aries and Gemini have a great deal in common, and when it comes to interacting and connecting, they always seem to strike the mark. They are both impulsive and daring. They will never run out of enjoyable things to do in a relationship. All throughout, they maintain a spirit of eagerness and fire.

2. Libra There is a good probability that Gemini and Libra will get along well. These two signs get along like a house of super-friendly air signs. They are both verbally skilled, intellectual, and laid-back people. They make each other laugh and like having lengthy conversations. They thus always have a blast together in each other’s company.

3. Leo Both Leo and Gemini can benefit from a partnership or long-term, genuine connection because they support each other in making play a bigger part of their life. Both signs are driven and encouraging. Leo makes their Gemini partner feel seen and appreciated since they are so devoted. Geminis have a reputation for becoming easily bored, but creative Leos enjoy pushing themselves to explore new experiences.