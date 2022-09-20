From Aries to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs that lack logical reasoning

People are unreasonable and lack logical thinking because they place a high priority on their emotions compared to all other things in life. It makes people highly value their viewpoint over reality only because their opinions are influenced by their feelings. Anyone can benefit from having the ability to reason rationally in order to organize their emotions and produce favourable results. However, some people become skewed because they place a far higher importance on their belief than the reality. They are therefore unreasonable because being biased entails ignoring reason and evidence in order to accept whatever you wish to assume. Here are four zodiac signs that lack logic and consistently prioritize their emotions above truth.

1. Aries Aries lack patience and self-control due to their anger problems, intolerance, and impetuous nature, which frequently puts them in difficult situations where they can't think clearly. Aries' restlessness frequently interferes with their ability to make rational decisions. These people are more self-centered and don't take things too seriously.

2. Taurus Since Taurus is one of the most sensitive signs, they cannot be more realistic in their approach to life. When feeling emotional, a Taurus has a tendency to avoid reality and needs time to completely accept their emotions. They are unable to move past the hurt, which causes them to make poor decisions in life by placing their emotions above reality.

3. Cancer Of all the zodiac signs, the Cancer sign is considered to be the most emotional. Although it is impossible to tell if they are really affected. When they are hurt, they tend to isolate themselves and scream out in private rather than confronting a matter clearly and constructively. Most of the time, they prioritize their emotions over logic and truth, which results in them taking things emotionally or misreading other people's behaviours.