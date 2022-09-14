From Aries to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs who don't share good bond with their parents

Parenting and child conflict is a recurrent and prevalent issue. Some people don't feel very connected to their parents. Some individuals may even believe that they don't have a strong tie with their parents. It seems to make sense that family bonds occasionally get tense because they are frequently based on common history of events and closeness. Growing up in a household that didn't communicate well or spend enough quality time together may have made it more difficult for some zodiac signs to express and receive love. Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs who don’t share a good bond with their parents.

1. Aries Aries people have a strong desire to be self-reliant as children. They no longer seek parental approval after a specific amount of time. Aries are known to split from their families as soon as possible since they are considered to be quite stubborn about their point of view, which could generate conflict with their parents as they grow older. The responsibility that comes with raising a family bothers them.

2. Gemini Gemini occasionally perceives maintaining family ties as a hardship. Geminis much prefer to spend time with their friends than to resolve a dispute at home. Additionally, Geminis struggle to communicate their feelings, which further distances them from their parents on an emotional level. They can appear to argue frequently.

3. Leo Leos, in general, dislike having to exert more effort, which causes them to become a little emotionally detached. If the responsibilities of their family life prevent them from having their own space to do their own activities, they may discover that they become irritable at the slightest criticism and lash at other people.