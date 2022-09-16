From Aries to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs you should avoid pushing to anger

Have you ever thought why you lose your cool so easily while your pal seems to take things more casually and responds to the same circumstance completely differently than you do? The characteristics of your zodiac sign may very possibly be the cause. It is best to avoid provoking certain zodiac signs because they are more likely to have poor tempers. Engaging with them in a heated conversation is like walking on tightropes, therefore you must dodge them as much as you can. You never know when they'll become irritated and go into assault mode. Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs you should avoid pushing to anger.

1. Aries Aries is a dominant and strong-willed sign that can act out without thinking about the consequences. All of their feelings are intensely fiery, just like they are. Aries people have a quick temper and will become furious with you if you say or do anything—no matter how insignificant—that offends them.

2. Libra Libras can often startle particularly oneself with the explosive reaction that follows when something does push them over the line, which is typically due to some type of intolerance or unfairness. It seems unlikely that a Libra would ever become enraged. Since they usually put the needs of others above their own, they are most likely to lose their minds if they are wounded by a close family member or a friend.

3. Virgo They won't act out until they can no longer contain it, but a Virgo may be simmering with a lot of resentment. With their words, they have the power to bring others to their knees and their judgment, opening up deep scars. If they encounter or converse with someone who has no life plan or tenuous opinions, they may become easily upset.