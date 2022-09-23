From Aries to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs that are compatible with Mrunal Thakur

Born on 1st August, 1992, Mrunal Thakur is a Leo. Mrunal Thakur is a well-known actress in the Indian film industry best known for acting in Bollywood and Marathi films. She has a tremendous fan base thanks to both her performance and her cuteness. She usually justifies her Leo characteristics by exuding charisma and a love of conversation. A leo gives their all to every friendship and relationship because they are passionate, lively, and bigger than life. They can show the other person a lot of affection since they are incredibly devoted to their relationships. Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs that are compatible with a Leo like Mrunal Thakur.

1. Aries They make a great couple since they both have strong personalities. Every Aries - Leo relationship is likely to experience trust concerns, but most of the time their strong morals and desire for devotion help to overcome these problems. This is a connection that can last forever as long as they don't let their egos and pride get in the way.

2. Gemini They are a great match since both signs seek enthusiasm and passion in their romantic relationships. Leo will be challenged by Gemini to step outside their personal bubble, and Gemini will have Leo's ear when they have an idea. When Gemini and Leo get involved in a romantic relationship, it is marked by light-heartedness, positivity, and lively demeanour.

3. Libra There is no doubt that Libra and Leo have a strong romantic connection. They do have necessary ingredients of a dynamic duo owing to their interaction and intimacy for each other. They complement one another well, have many values in common, and have a good understanding of each other. This partnership in particular has the potential to endure.