From Aries to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs that demand attention in relationship

Everyone wants attention in some form or another, and it's certainly not a sign of weakness. However, some people consistently demand a lot of attention from their relationships and become anxious when they don't receive it. If they do not receive the desired level of attention from another partner, it can set off a series of events and potentially result in more serious problems for them. Even though the majority of us need attention, seeking it out is a much more extreme and frequently dangerous practice. It forces the people you care about to give you the attention you want, sometimes even before they are aware of the lengths you are going to in order to get it. Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs that demand attention in a relationship.

1. Aries Even though Aries is an independent sign, they occasionally love being the center of attention. For Aries, being seen is mostly motivated by a need to be included. Aries can also unintentionally neglect their partner's needs when they are too preoccupied with their own issues and concerns.

2. Cancer Cancers are known to require the most care in a relationship in order to be content. This is a result of their persistent need for assurance. They value your complete dedication and undivided attention in a relationship. Being very perceptive, they take up on too many cues from those around them, making it challenging for them to distinguish between subtle differences.

3. Leo In a relationship, a Leo needs to be appreciated, pampered, and desired. If you're dating Leo, you may have seen how much they enjoy the limelight. Leo is ruled by the Sun, therefore when people admire them, they flourish. Leos frequently feel the need to be recognized and can be extreme attention seekers.