From Aries to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who are compatible with Randeep Hooda

Born on 20th August, 1976, Randeep Hooda is a Leo. The Bollywood career of actor Randeep Hooda began with supporting roles on the big screen. After many years of hard work, the actor's graph has taken a jump to being one of the most recognizable stars in the country. Typically justifying its zodiac personality traits, the actor loves the learning curve of his career and excels at its challenges. Leo is a sign that, once committed, will stand by your side through thick and thin. In general, other fire signs and air signs make the best friends and partners for Leo in both romantic and social situations. Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs who are compatible with a Leo sign like Randeep Hooda.

1. Aries Because they both possess strong personalities, they can make a great couple. They are a power pair because of their mutual energy and courage, which enable them to accomplish everything in life. Leo can keep up with Aries in terms of effort, and Aries is willing to attempt any crazy notion Leo has. They'll always find some way to amuse each other because they're both bold, playful signs.

2. Gemini Since each encourages the other to nurture more joy in their life, a committed relationship between a Leo and a Gemini can feel rejuvenating for both partners. Both signs are inspiring and empowering. Leo may make their Gemini companion feel appreciated because they are such a devoted partner.

3. Libra Leo is a fire sign, and Libra is an air sign, therefore these two signs naturally complement one another and work well together. These two signs continuously encourage each other cutting one-liners and insightful observations. With these two, things never ever get dull since they have so much energy and passion between them.