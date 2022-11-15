From Cancer to Capricorn: 5 Zodiac Signs Who Don't Give Up Looking for Love Even After Marriage
Sometimes, especially as you get older, marriage can be considerably less pleasurable to some star signs. If you want to have a successful wedlock, you must be eager to put in the work. But what should you do if you believe that love is no longer a possibility? Most often, those who give up on marriage are stricter and more difficult to get along with. Some astrological signs are more circumspect in their approach to life. When they feel that they no longer need to give or receive affection from their spouse, they look for love elsewhere. These 5 zodiac signs never give up looking for love.
1. Aquarius
The Aquarius in love is one of the most delicate signs of all. Because of their extreme sensitivity and perceptiveness, they are so afraid of being hurt that they never put all their eggs in one basket. They don’t give up on the idea of love. As a result, they might be extremely harsh in a marriage and build up their barriers while looking for other mates.
2. Cancer
Cancer is highly selective when it comes to spending time with their romantic partners or in other relationships. Cancer is an explorer who does not take marriage lightly. Yet, they fall out of love with a partner easily since they have a tendency to grow bored. In this way, individuals can temporarily stop seeking love from their husbands and look to discover another Mr. or Ms. Right.
3. Leo
In order to protect themselves from injury and vulnerability, Leos repress their feelings. They are quick to give up on marriage because they avoid close relationships out of concern for potential harm. Dating others could seem like a fun process for them, as they never choose to stay in solitude or with one partner.
4. Capricorn
When Capricorn's beliefs are challenged, it might lower their self-esteem since they loathe being proven wrong. Hence, when this happens, they get disillusioned with their marriage and seek lovers. Their urge to find love can be somewhat unusual because of their independent spirits and quest for freedom.
5. Aries
For Aries, finding love is not always an easy process, even while it can be discouraging and occasionally seem like a full-time job. Nevertheless, married Aries often enjoy the journey, focusing on consciousness and personal growth as they absorb the lessons they learn on the road of infidelity.
Almost each of these signs hesitate to put themselves out there and feel vulnerable when they are with someone they care about. Since they even occasionally question their own worth, they don't become more open to lasting commitment and hence tend to cheat on partners.
