From Cancer to Capricorn: 5 Zodiac Signs Who Don't Give Up Looking for Love Even After Marriage

Sometimes, especially as you get older, marriage can be considerably less pleasurable to some star signs. If you want to have a successful wedlock, you must be eager to put in the work. But what should you do if you believe that love is no longer a possibility? Most often, those who give up on marriage are stricter and more difficult to get along with. Some astrological signs are more circumspect in their approach to life. When they feel that they no longer need to give or receive affection from their spouse, they look for love elsewhere. These 5 zodiac signs never give up looking for love.

The Aquarius in love is one of the most delicate signs of all. Because of their extreme sensitivity and perceptiveness, they are so afraid of being hurt that they never put all their eggs in one basket. They don’t give up on the idea of love. As a result, they might be extremely harsh in a marriage and build up their barriers while looking for other mates.

2. Cancer

Cancer is highly selective when it comes to spending time with their romantic partners or in other relationships. Cancer is an explorer who does not take marriage lightly. Yet, they fall out of love with a partner easily since they have a tendency to grow bored. In this way, individuals can temporarily stop seeking love from their husbands and look to discover another Mr. or Ms. Right.

3. Leo

In order to protect themselves from injury and vulnerability, Leos repress their feelings. They are quick to give up on marriage because they avoid close relationships out of concern for potential harm. Dating others could seem like a fun process for them, as they never choose to stay in solitude or with one partner.