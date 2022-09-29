From Cancer to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs that are most accountable in relationships

The quality that every relationship must possess in order to flourish is accountability. Owning one's emotions and accepting responsibility for one's positive and negative contributions to the relationship are both parts of holding oneself accountable. If both partners are held accountable, one will try to alter their behaviour, while the other will try to improve how they handle their emotions. And therefore, being responsible in a relationship is simply one of some people's personality traits. Check out these 4 zodiac signs who are the most accountable when in a relationship.

1. Cancer A Cancerian accepts accountability for their actions, which they view as a crucial component of happy relationships. They have a reputation for being kind and loving, so when they notice a relationship is failing, they take on the responsibility without hesitation and do everything in their power to repair the bond and connection.

2. Leo A Leo lives up to the reputation of being the most accountable of the zodiacs. You won't be let down by a Leo. They don't merely enter an accountable relationship at their partner's demand or persuasion; they do so of their own free will. Through their relationships and accountability, they thrive to frequently attain the required goals.

3. Capricorn Capricorns are highly responsible individuals with a mature, practical, and focused approach to life due to their diligent and determined mindsets. When it comes to being accountable in relationships, they adopt the same strategy. They are willing to make significant sacrifices in order to heal their connections. And they always accept responsibility for their acts and own up to what they have done.