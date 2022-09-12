From Cancer to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs that always keep themselves guarded

When you refer to someone as guarded, you are implying that they take care not to divulge information or display their emotions. Since they have been duped by broken promises much too often in the past, they typically keep their guard up and don't put up with exploitation. They won't reveal each aspect of who they are to you until they have gained your trust, and they won't do it quickly. They likely have such intense and delicate emotions that they had to construct solid barriers to keep them safe. Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs who always keep their guards up and hesitate in opening up easily.

1. Cancer Though sensitive people at heart, Cancerians are incredibly reserved about their emotions. The crab sign has a tough outer shell and a soft interior, and they typically have faith in their nearest and dearest ones. They are very perceptive to their surroundings and fiercely protective of themselves. It's essential to be fragile and open to Cancer if you want them to start opening to you.

2. Virgo It can be challenging to become acquainted with Virgos at first because of their tendency to be cautious and protective. They are strong minded and unwavering in their conviction that they can accomplish anything on their own and do it better. They may be keeping themselves on guard since they don't want anyone to interfere with their space. You must display your value to Virgos by assisting them or by seeking their opinion and acting upon it.

3. Scorpio Scorpios tend to defend themselves by putting up a hard front while being vulnerable and delicate on the inside. Even if they open up, their fear of being exposed might make them remain on guard and hold suspicions about their relationships all the time. You must initially prove your trust to Scorpio in order to attract their devoted personality.