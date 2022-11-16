From Capricorn to Aquarius: 5 Zodiac signs who prefer intimate weddings

Some people become anxious when there are a lot of people around them. They might experience intense stimulation in crowded spaces, public settings, or even social events with friends, which could make them vulnerable to emotional overload. This is why they prefer smaller gatherings for their nuptials similar to how some star signs aren’t keen on social situations with hoards of guests. See which of these 5 zodiac signs like small weddings.

While your Pisces friends may enjoy going out, it's more probable that they'd rather stay in and relax with you. They do bond exceptionally with immediate relatives and friends, yet when a new acquaintance comes in, they are reluctant to share. They escape large weddings because they frequently get irked by tiny children and excess guests.

2. Taurus

These people will go to whatever lengths to evade social settings, like skipping social gatherings and abruptly abandoning plans. Not because they dislike the grandeur of huge weddings, but rather because they feel uneasy in huge crowds. Taurus thrives in small area full of people they love, so they prefer small functions in their future.

3. Capricorn

They suffer in crowded situations and deal with more than just shyness. This has an effect on their daily activities, self-confidence, relationships, and life at work or at school. The complexity of their personalities prevents Capricorns from constantly fitting in with the majority, so they prefer intimate destination weddings.

4. Scorpio

Scorpions like solitude. As introverted and having trouble adjusting to social circumstances, this sign like to elope. House engagements or roka are ideal option for them to unwind since they must feel comfortable at their at home wedding. They find large crowds to be too scary.

5. Aquarius