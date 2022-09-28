From Gemini to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are likely to friendzone you

Have there ever been times when you were just getting started in a connection and weren't really sure where you continued to stand? If your crush has put you through this, they could have friend-zoned you, which can be terrible! Especially if you wanted to go beyond friendship. Having feelings for someone and them not having those same sentiments for you is awful. Although we've all been there at some point, there are some of the zodiacs that are more likely to friend-zone than get friend-zoned. Check out these 4 zodiac signs who are likely to friendzone you.

1. Gemini Gemini seem to be very vivacious and upbeat. They frequently change their social circle and spend a lot of time with numerous people. They suffer with commitment concerns; thus, they don't develop emotional attachments to individuals. Which is also one of the main reasons why they may friend-zone someone right away if they approach too hard or fast.

2. Leo Leo is a powerful yet headstrong sign that prefers to follow through on all of their intentions. They are highly independent, so if something about the connection does not suit them, they will definitely friend zone. They are capable of understanding someone's real intentions, which is also one of the reasons they friend-zone other people.

3. Virgo Virgos have a tendency to be quite harsh on both self and those who are nearest to them. They are able to recognize everyone's possibilities. A Virgo will for sure friend-zone someone if they don't meet all of their criteria. They prefer to work independently, so having a significant other isn't as tempting to them.