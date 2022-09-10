From Gemini to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs that are likely to love bomb their partners

During the early stages of a relationship, love bombing frequently occurs. You may initially find this individual to be fascinating and exceptionally considerate as you get to know them. Although these actions of giving someone extreme attention and love, might initially appear absolutely great and even a little bit dreamlike, they are frequently used as a form of control and can be a warning sign of emotional exploitation in a relationship. Similarly, a few manipulative zodiac signs have been known to "love bomb" their partners in partnerships in an effort to gain the upper hand. Listed below are 4 zodiac signs who are likely to love bomb their partners.

1. Pisces Sometimes Pisces will use the good guy act to control their partners in a relationship. They frequently desire to assume accountability for the actions of others. By demonstrating strong affection, concern, and sentiment for their partner, Pisces may easily manipulate or control their partner into doing what they believe is best, rarely taking into account the needs of their partner. This eventually leads to them assuming the role of the dominant partner in a relationship.

2. Gemini This zodiac sign's natives are renowned for their profound thoughtfulness, sharp intellect, and wit. Since they are born under the sign of Mercury, the planet of communication, Geminis have the capacity to utilize words to influence their partners in relationships and accomplish their goals. They'll overdo the flattery and praise for their lover, eventually taking control of the dynamic in their union.

3. Leo Leo, whose astrological sign is dominated by the sun, is stubborn. They enjoy being the centre of attention and will use deception to succeed. Leos are passionate people who enjoy taking responsibility for situations that affect them. They frequently practice reverse psychology by going above and beyond for their lover, making them feel as though they must repay their love and affection.