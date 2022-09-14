From Gemini to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who refuse to settle down

Being by yourself might be frightening. But our culture somehow tends to value our relationship status more than who we are as people. However, certain zodiac signs seem unwilling to settle down, maybe because they are truly relishing casual dating or because they don't have any aspirations to find a long-term companion. They are bold and unafraid and have no interest in getting married or starting a family. Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs who refuse to settle down.

1. Gemini Being restless and lively by nature, Gemini might be pleasurable to date. But getting them to commit could be challenging at first. A Gemini will not settle down if they don't feel like it. They enjoy unpredictability and exploration and get easily bored with a monotonous schedule. They can be hesitant or afraid of commitment because of their indecision, and they never seem to be in a rush to settle down.

2. Virgo Virgos prefer to go slowly through life. They are quite selective about who they interact with, much alone choose to marry. Before they are willing to commit, they must consider, gather, and know part as to how they think about the person they are seeing. This makes them apprehensive of the approach and causes them to eventually give up on the idea of getting settled down.

3. Libra As long as they don't feel compelled, Libra likes both being alone and in intimate relationships. They are proud of how they operate. They do not enjoy being single, but they are also not ready to give commitment or settle down, when there is so much accessible love.