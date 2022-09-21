From Pisces to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs that make awful leaders

While some people are born with the ability to lead, others who have the guts to take on leadership roles sometimes fail miserably. Others may choose not to take control even though they are qualified but hesitant to do so. Not everyone has the attributes of a good leader who goes above and beyond to achieve, which illustrates how you could be a truly horrible awful leader. Similar to this, some zodiac signs are terrible at managing and leading. These zodiac signs frequently engage in passive-aggressive communication, fail to accept responsibility for errors, ignore issues, or foster an unpleasant workplace culture. Check out these 4 zodiac signs who are likely to make awful leaders.

1. Pisces Although they are not incapable of managing, Pisces lacks some of the natural leadership traits that certain other signs possess. This sensitive sign can wreck the job even if they are continually working for something that they are deeply concerned about. When it comes to leading others, this zodiac sign has a rather laid back approach.

2. Taurus Taurus struggles to overcome some obstacles. This personality type frequently makes poor decisions and distorts the vision of a good leader since it makes decisions based only on emotion rather than logic. A taurus is also resistant to unwelcome change, which makes it challenging for them to gel with the other team members.

3. Gemini Gemini are capable of doing jobs swiftly and are also quite adaptable in even the most trying circumstances. However, they are not very reliable as leaders since, primarily because of their impulsivity and preference of working alone, one may need to persistently chase them down for concerns or assistance. Gemini's inherent fears and lack of confidence also make them less inclined to lead others.