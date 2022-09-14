From Pisces to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who are ignored in their friend circle
These Zodiac signs aren't taken seriously by their friends.
Do you occasionally go into friends who seem amicable at first but then seem to lose interest? Being talked over or ignored may be very irritating and demoralizing, especially if it appears to occur frequently. For example, you may hang around for weeks or months before your friends stop responding to your calls or claim to be occupied. When it comes to friendships, some zodiac signs are often misunderstood and looked down upon.
Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs who are often ignored in their friend circle.
1. Pisces
Pisces frequently approaches you harder. They simply need to be aware that some people take privacy very seriously because merging is in their nature, which might not be liked by some individuals. They occasionally fail to respect the boundaries of others, which causes them to be shunned in the friend circle.
2. Taurus
Taureans are renowned for their great laziness and love of their homes. Once in their comfort bubble, they can easily filter out other people. They are seen as being extremely adamant and set in their ways because they are a fixed sign. Additionally, they frequently receive neglect from others in a group due to their propensity for lazing around and cancelling on plans and pals.
3. Cancer
Cancers are prone to attachment. They have a reputation for being extremely empathetic and clinging to others. Therefore, when they phone their friends regularly, those friends eventually grow tired of the constant texts and calls and prefer to ignore their calls. They are likely to disregard their plans as well if they don't wish to talk or hang out.
4. Libra
Because they are naturally overthinkers, Libras will put off doing the task until they have forgotten it which even involves remembering plans made with their friends. This characteristic of theirs frequently interferes with upholding their friendship ties and makes them unwelcome in a friend circle. They are frequently taken advantage of by others and ignored when not necessary since they are easily swayed.
In their friend group, the aforementioned zodiac signs are frequently neglected.
