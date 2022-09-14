From Pisces to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who are ignored in their friend circle

Do you occasionally go into friends who seem amicable at first but then seem to lose interest? Being talked over or ignored may be very irritating and demoralizing, especially if it appears to occur frequently. For example, you may hang around for weeks or months before your friends stop responding to your calls or claim to be occupied. When it comes to friendships, some zodiac signs are often misunderstood and looked down upon. Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs who are often ignored in their friend circle.

1. Pisces Pisces frequently approaches you harder. They simply need to be aware that some people take privacy very seriously because merging is in their nature, which might not be liked by some individuals. They occasionally fail to respect the boundaries of others, which causes them to be shunned in the friend circle.

2. Taurus Taureans are renowned for their great laziness and love of their homes. Once in their comfort bubble, they can easily filter out other people. They are seen as being extremely adamant and set in their ways because they are a fixed sign. Additionally, they frequently receive neglect from others in a group due to their propensity for lazing around and cancelling on plans and pals.

3. Cancer Cancers are prone to attachment. They have a reputation for being extremely empathetic and clinging to others. Therefore, when they phone their friends regularly, those friends eventually grow tired of the constant texts and calls and prefer to ignore their calls. They are likely to disregard their plans as well if they don't wish to talk or hang out.