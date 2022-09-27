From Pisces to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who are likely to get friend zoned

Regardless of gender, you are in the friendzone when you have affections for someone yet are only their friend. Similar to this, some zodiac signs wish to turn their friendship into a loving relationship, but their companion is not interested and prefers to keep things loose and casual. These zodiac signs are more likely to encounter this scenario, which occasionally puts them in a bind. The individual who desires a relationship usually just has to admit that their friend isn't keen, rather than ending their connection. Check out these 4 zodiac signs who are most likely to get friend zoned in their lives.

1. Pisces The main reason Pisces is likely to get friend zoned so rapidly is because they fall in love so easily. Since Pisces have a strong sense of self-worth and have a tendency to be a sensitive water sign, when their emotions are rejected, their denial can quickly turn inward. Due to the fact that they affect their target of love interest by introducing failed predictions, Pisces may be cruelly friend-zoned.

2. Libra Libras flirt with everyone, which might be difficult for the people they want to be their friends. Air signs are extroverted and incredibly sociable, but because Libra may not recognize when to stop, their companion may become annoyed with them and they may get friend zoned.

3. Scorpio Scorpio's enthusiastic and confident courting style can come off as a little too obscene for someone who is currently just a friend. They have a dominant presence and a demanding demeanour, and one of the most curious traits that can send confusing signals to their friend who is their love of mystery.