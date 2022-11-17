From Pisces to Libra: 5 Zodiac signs that are likely to fall in love repeatedly

People fall in love because they feel some form of likeness or bond, but for some people, discovering this connection and having a relationship repeatedly happens more than once. They frequently feel themselves falling for someone and are ready to find lasting love. Their version of cupid is too eager to strike, causing them to forget about their previous breakup and go on to the next, promising a brand-new beginning and dedication. These folks simply feel so fantastic that they never want the love to end.

Pisces

If you describe Pisceans as star-crossed lovers, it's hardly an understatement. They are attracted to anyone who shares their sense of kindness and goodness because they perceive the sweetness and kindness in everyone. If they discover a companion who can connect with them on their similarities even after a painful breakup, they may fall in love multiple times.

Taurus

For Taureans, falling in love can be a simple process. A Taurus will frequently fall in love quickly and profoundly if they find the proper person, and they expect it to last even if it happens a second or third time. Until they really keep one for themselves, they don't give up on finding a true soul mate.

Cancer

Cancers are very kind and compassionate. They repeatedly and rapidly fall in love. They dive into commitments headfirst and have a tendency to give everything. Even after they are aware that they will be hurt, they inevitably begin to develop emotional attachments with other individuals. They believe they are worthy of a great, enduring love and keep searching until they finally do.

Leo

Leos like to be the focal point of attention, so it's not hard for them to fall in love with someone who offers them what they want—attention—again and again. But they frequently fall in love with the incorrect sort, which can cause them to be crushed repeatedly until they change who they pursue and find love again.

Libra