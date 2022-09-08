From Pisces to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs that are compatible with Kalki Koechlin

Born on 10th January, 1984, Kalki Koechlin is a Capricorn. Besides acting, Kalki Koechlin also writes. The actress has played each and every character to utter brilliance, whether it was Marie in Margarita with a Straw or Natasha in ZNMD. The performer has carved out a niche for herself in Bollywood and in people's hearts thanks to her unique roles and exceptional acting. Capricorns are frequently thought of as the most career-minded of all the zodiac signs, which completely justifies her astrological sign. However, Capricorns are natural leaders and exude a strong sense of dominance in relationships.

Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs who are compatible with a Capricorn like Kalki Koechlin.