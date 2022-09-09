From Pisces to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs that can’t tolerate toxicity in a relationship

Not every relationship will necessarily be a good one. There is a good probability that there is some negativity in your relationship and that your partner may be toxic for you and your well-being if you find yourself wondering whether or not your relationship is good for you. Successful relationships are always characterized not by growth but by maintenance. If they start to notice red flags in their relationships, some people might give them a chance to get better and better, but for others, dealing with toxic people who can't secure their partner's safety is nearly impossible. Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs who just can’t tolerate toxicity in a relationship.

1. Pisces In a love connection, Pisces prefers delicacy and tenderness. Pisces despises being told what to do and cannot help but be the head of the pack in a relationship. Pisces can't stand toxic relationships, despite their sympathy for all types of people. Being sensitive and responsive, Pisces is quite vulnerable to being manipulated in a romantic relationship.

2. Cancer When you're in love as a Cancer, all you want to do is look out for your companion, develop a relationship with them, and show them how much you adore them. Cancer frequently exhibits mood swings. They need to locate someone who will put up with their constant mood swings and who also has patience and understanding. A Cancer partner runs the risk of making the relationship toxic, thus they require a partner who can be just as practical in their approach.

3. Virgo Virgo is also quite sensitive. Their sensitivity may occasionally work against them. They have a great deal of emotional openness and aren't afraid to speak their minds, sometimes to the point where their partners could take them for granted. A Virgo has the calmest temperament of all zodiacs; therefore, they don't like negativity or toxicity in their relationship.