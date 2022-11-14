From Taurus to Libra: 5 Zodiac signs who desire clinging partners in relationships

While some people may truly hate the concept of having clingy partners, others enjoy the attention their partners give them when they hold on to them stubbornly and become utterly reliant and clingy. Even when things are extra fresh and hence extra thrilling, it's reasonable to desire to spend a great deal of time with the individual you're seeing and want to get to know them better, but it is possible to push it too far and need to step back a bit. But because they will be pleased to be loving someone who is so open and transparent about their feelings, these people enjoy it when their partners rely on them for even the simplest of things. Check out these 5 zodiac signs who desire clinging partners in their relationship.

1. Taurus Taurus desires a companion that will stand by them and keep them close no matter what. They enjoy having constant communication with their lover and want the same level of devotion in return. By nature, they are highly possessive and prefer to have their partners nearby all the time.

2. Cancer People with cancer zodiac sign tend to be homebodies and appreciate partners who stick by them even when it's not necessary. Personal space is not a concept they recognize. They like to feel wanted and don't mind including their partner in everything they do. Cancerians tend to be a little too devoted to their relationships and always want them to be close by. 3. Leo Leos need to know that their mate values and adores them. Therefore, they are prone to getting into a relationship with a very clingy person. They expect their partner to support them in all circumstances and boost their ego and pride as needed. They want to know that they are the only person their partner is passionate for. 4. Capricorn Capricorns take their time falling in love and will only consider a relationship with someone who has the potential for a long-term commitment. When these individuals fall in love, they want their partners to remain faithful to them throughout the relationship. They are willing to leave their friends behind and spend quality time with their partners.

5. Libra Libras enjoy going above and beyond for their partners and showing them a lot of affection. Therefore, they would expect their partners to treat them with the same level of significance. Even a short period of time alone can leave them antsy. They prefer it when their partners constantly check their whereabouts and stay in touch with them because it makes them feel protected and valuable. Being clingy is really a "blue check" on the dating list for the aforementioned zodiac signs, and they genuinely appreciate people who require their presence all the time during the day.

ALSO READ: 4 Ways to recognise a Taurus man is in love with you

ALSO READ: 8 Libra Male Personality Traits That Stand Out

ALSO READ: 11 Mistakes Scorpio Women Tend to Make in Relationships