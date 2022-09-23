From Taurus to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs that have death stares Have you ever given someone that stern, hostile look to convey your irritation or urge that they stop doing something without really speaking? And the death gaze you're giving them definitely doesn't come from aggression or joy, but just annoyance. Similar to this, some people have a death stare, wherein their glare or look is intended to frighten others. These zodiacs have the peculiar quality of being able to instantly murder another person by just staring at them.

Check out these 4 zodiac signs who have a deadly death stare which can frighten you. 1. Taurus Taurus is a passive-aggressive sign. They detest conflicts and, if you provoke them, will give you the death look as a sort of hostile treatment. They don't have a habit of picking fights; therefore, they'll wind up expressing their displeasure by doing something to express it rather than by speaking about it.

2. Leo Leos are the most dramatic of the fire signs and are renowned for their death glares. They'll yell the loudest, throw tantrums, and say things that they know will hurt you the most when they're angry. However, if they are in a public setting and trying to speak to you loudly but are unable to do so, they will give you a terrible death look that’ll make you scared.

3. Virgo Virgo is often calm and patient. They don't really do emotions, especially rage, thus this statement is accurate. More often than not, they will act in a passive-aggressive manner. They deliver a death glare that is sure to instill dread in the hearts of their rivals. These people always have strong ideas about people and express their unhappiness in various ways that might include giving a death stare.