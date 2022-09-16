From Taurus to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who are likely to be ghosted in a relationship

way around others is the greatest approach to deal with their own uneasiness or difficulty speaking effectively. When someone ghosts, it is usually to end a fleeting relationship. These people may disappear for reasons of practicality, loss of interest or unfavourable views. And they frequently go after those with strong emotions and manipulative tendencies. Being ghosted is a very tough situation to deal with, especially since you typically have no idea why it happened or how to respond. So, in order to avoid those chances, we bring you 4 zodiac signs who are likely to get ghosted in a relationship.

1. Taurus Taureans view their lovers as an integral part of their lives once they form a relationship. They enjoy being in constant contact with their sweetheart and can occasionally become clingy. Their lover may ghost them because of this. There may be times when their companion is unable to provide them the care, solace, and stability they need in a relationship, and all they end up getting is being ghosted.

2. Cancer With a Cancer, emotional ties can develop quickly, which can occasionally result in clinginess in a relationship. They have a strong sense of sentiment and are easily infatuated. Due to this characteristic of theirs, they frequently experience ghosting because in situations where people take them for granted, they give themselves far too readily.

3. Leo Only those they genuinely care for make Leos jealous and clingy. Leos have a reputation for being cold and indifferent toward others, but when it comes to their relationship or someone special, it's quite the opposite. They'll give their lover their entire being—body, mind, and soul—and allow them to take them for granted. Due to this characteristic, they frequently get ghosted.