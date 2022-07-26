Fun incentives you can use to encourage your little one for academic success

Academic success is often important in a young child’s life so as to open the doors to a great career or the profession of their choice. However, children who are below the age of ten often fail to grasp this concept. So, as parents and guardians, it becomes necessary for you to reinforce this at home and properly incentivize them so that they work hard at school to ace their examinations or at least comprehend all that is taught in the classroom. Take a look at some kid-friendly ways in which you can do this.

Let them choose a location for an excursion or road trip

You can shortlist a few places that can be fun and offer an educational experience for the kids. Then offer the choice of these to your tiny tot and promise them that you can go there if they perform well in their exams. This could be a road trip to the next town, a camping adventure or even a visit to the zoo, or water park.

Whip them up a gorgeous Cake

As a young child, being presented with a cake when it isn’t your birthday can be quite a novelty. So, you can have a special baking session with your little one acting as your happy helper. Whip them up a stunning cake as a fun reward for all their hard work.

Use praise rather than monetary incentives

If you are working with a relatively younger child, then praise is something that will work far better than bribery. This is mainly because young children do not understand the financial aspect of things and that money can let them purchase items but they eagerly await praise from their parents or grandparents. Furthermore, announcing monetary incentives is a bad example to set so early in life as they are likely to expect fiscal rewards for everything they do in future.

Giving them high fives, congratulating them or cooking their favorite meal for the family or mounting their test or report card on the fridge may work well!

