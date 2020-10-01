  1. Home
Gandhi Jayanti 2020: 8 Inspirational quotes from Bapuji to motivate you

Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the legend that changed the face of our country, Mahatma Gandhi. Here are 8 quotes by Bapuji that may help you succeed in life.
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: October 1, 2020 08:05 pm
Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year to mark the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Fondly addressed as Bapu, Gandhiji was born on October 2, 1869, at Porbandar, in Gujarat. He was a freedom fighter who worked selflessly for many years to achieve independence for his country, India. 

Despite the riots and bloodshed at the time of British Raj, Gandhiji resorted to non-violence and fought against the British rule with much courage and dignity. His non-violent methods and determination made him a huge source of motivation for people. His “simple living, high thinking” has been an inspiration for many. 

On Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary, we are sharing with some quotes by the legend to inspire you to succeed in life. 

1- “A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.” 

2- “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.” 

3- “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” 

4- “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”

5- “The future depends on what you do today.” 

6- “It's the action, not the fruit of the action, that's important. You have to do the right thing. It may not be in your power, may not be in your time, that there'll be any fruit. But that doesn't mean you stop doing the right thing. You may never know what results come from your action. But if you do nothing, there will be no result.”

7- “The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems.” 

8- “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.” 

Credits :goodreads, getty

