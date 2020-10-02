Gandhi Jayanti 2020: THESE are the quotes, wishes, greetings and WhatsApp status to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti is one of the most important days and a national holiday of India. It celebrates the birth anniversary of the Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. He was the first to establish the non-cooperation and non-violent concept to raise voice against the British colonial rule.

This day is celebrated with prayers and other commemorative ceremonies to remember Bapuji on his birth anniversary. But this year, we cannot participate in any events due to the global pandemic. So, here are some quotes, wishes and greetings to send your loved ones on this day.

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Wishes, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp status to send

1.On this Gandhi Jayanti, let’s remember the sacrifices and contributions of Bapuji to the nation and pay homage to him on his birth anniversary. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

2.We must not lose faith in humanity. Mahatma Gandhi always stuck to hope and faith. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

3.Let’s take an oath today to follow Gandhiji’s teachings and practice of non-violence always in life. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

4.Mahatma Gandhi wasn't an ordinary man. He is the Father of our nation, whom India will respect and remember forever. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!