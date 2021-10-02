Gandhi Jayanti 2021: 10 Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi that are relevant even today

Draped in a dhoti made of Khadi, a stick in his hand, and a round pair of glasses was what the man of wisdom was often seen in. Who would have thought this simplicity hides in itself a revolution that humankind would remember for centuries to come?

Today, in an era when luxurious clothes, fancy pairs of shoes, and branded watches have become synonymous to intellect, wisdom and capability, the simplicity worn by Gandhi ji stands tall.

On his birthday, here we bring to you quotes by the man itself that speaks of non-violence, freedom, selflessness, wisdom and everything that a human can relate to, even today.

“An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind.”

“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed.”

“Hate the sin, love the sinner.”

“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”

“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”

“Whenever you are confronted with an opponent, conquer him with love.”

“Permanent good can never be the outcome of untruth and violence.”

“It’s the action, not the fruit of the action, that’s important. You have to do the right thing. It may not be in your power, may not be in your time, that there’ll be any fruit. But that doesn’t mean you stop doing the right thing. You may never know what results come from your action. But if you do nothing, there will be no result.”

“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.”

“You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.”

