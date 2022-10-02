Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Quotes & wishes to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Father of Our Nation

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, warmly reminisced as the father of our nation or Bapu, was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is commemorated annually to memorialize his life and legacy while pledging towards walking in the footsteps of Bapu for the harmony of the Nation. He was an ardent supporter of truth and non-violence which assisted the country to accomplish freedom from British rule, formerly in 1994. Also prominent as one of the greatest leaders, his birthday is also witnessed as International Day of Non-Violence and honour his dedication to seeking justice and independence for our country but with the utmost Ahimsa and Satyagrah. Today, marks the 153rd birthday of Bapu and on this Gandhi Jayanti , do share wishes, messages and inspirational quotes with your near and dear ones to hark back on the memory lane and to pay homage to the saint of Sabarmati.

1. May the spirit of truth and non-violence be with us on this Gandhi Jayanti. Wishing you Happy Gandhi Jayanti. Let's salute one of the great Souls of India.

2. "Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will." - Mahatma Gandhi.

3. Happiness is only when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony. On Gandhi Jayanti, let's pay tribute to the messiah of non-violence and take leadership in creating a better polity in India to build the best country!

4. "I cannot teach you violence, as I do not myself believe in it. I can only teach you not to bow your heads before anyone even at the cost of your life." - Mahatma Gandhi

5. A salute to the man who led us to the Freedom of thoughts, words and actions! I am sending my wishes to you and your family on Gandhi Jayanti.

6."Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong." - Mahatma Gandhi.