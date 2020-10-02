Gandhi Jayanti: 5 Virtual celebration ideas to commemorate Bapuji on his birth anniversary

Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is celebrated as a national holiday in India. So, celebrate the day with these virtual ideas to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

October 2 is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and this day is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti. With prayers, patriotic performances, commemorative ceremonies, we celebrate this day to remember our Father of the Nation and his contributions towards India.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is one of the notable anti-colonial nationalists who established the idea of non-cooperation and non-violence to fight against British rule. Due to the global pandemic, we have to restrict ourselves from celebrating the day outside, but we can definitely remember Bapu on this day with some small gestures virtually.

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Virtual celebration ideas.

Poem on Gandhiji

On this day, recite a poem on him together with all your family members or friends online. You can ask each of them to recite a poem or give a speech on him. You all can also talk about Bapu by sharing your thoughts about his contributions.

A documentary film

Watch a documentary film on Gandhiji together virtually. You can include the kids of your family also to let them know about Gandhiji’s contributions to the country.

Quiz on Gandhiji’s life

Gather all your family members or friends in a video call and play quiz game on Gandhiji’s life.

Game of truth-telling

Play the game of truth with your friends or family online where you will be asked a question about your life and you have to be honest with the answer. This is a great way to encourage honesty amongst us. But no one should judge the true answer.

Social media post

Write something on Bapu; it can be a brief note or a poem on him and post it on your social media profile with the #GandhiJayanti2020 to share your thoughts with everyone.

