Gandhi Jayanti: 6 Activities to do with your kids to celebrate the birthday of the Father of the Nation

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 as it marks the birth anniversary of Bapu. So, on this day, do these activities with your kids to celebrate his birthday.

Gandhi Jayanti, on October 2, is an annual event that marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. This is a national holiday of India and it has also been designated as the International Day of Non-violence. The Father of the Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, was an anti-colonial nationalist who first employed the non-violent resistance to fight against the British Empire.

This day is celebrated with prayers and several commemorative ceremonies to pay homage to Bapu. Schools and colleges arrange for events on this day where patriotic performances are given to remember the Father of Nation. But, due to COVID 19 pandemic, kids cannot do anything special on this day. So, make this day special at home with your kids by these activities to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti.

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Activities to do with your kids at home to celebrate this day.

Dress up like Gandhi

You can make your kids dress up like Mahatma Gandhi. You just need white dhoti, skin-coloured swim cap or flesh coloured cloth, a long walking stick and round spectacles. And then click some photos with him in the Gandhi look.

Introduce charkha and khadi

Kids these days don’t have any idea of charkha and khadi. So, introduce them to charkha (spinning wheel) and khadi fabric. Tell them how Gandhiji used this to symbolise self-reliance and how it became an important part of Indian National Movement. Make them acquainted with the Khadi fabrics and how it’s highly eco-friendly.

A truth game

Gandhiji always taught the nation to walk on the path of truth. So, you can play a truth game with your child to encourage and appreciate their honesty. And never scold them for telling the truth. You can give them small gifts as appreciations. Make it fun with these questions- have you ever lied about finishing your homework or study? Have you ever faked your sickness to skip school?

Three monkeys

Talk about the three monkeys that symbolise Gandhiji’s philosophy- speak no evil, hear no evil and see no evil. You can teach your child about peace and tolerance with this symbol.

Arts and crafts

Create art and crafts with your kids. Tell him to draw a picture of Gandhiji, the spinning wheel or the three monkeys.

Movies

You can also watch some good movies on this day with your kid, like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Swadesh, Lagaan etc.

