Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: 5 Bollywood songs that will bring out the festive spirit in you

During the 11-day-extravagaza of Ganesh Chaturthi, people get together on the street and dance on drumbeats and Ganesh songs. With colourful processions, massive Ganpati idols are set up in pandals. Sweets and prayers are offered to welcome Ganpati.

As the festival celebrates the birthday of Lord Ganesh, there is happiness and excitement unfurled within everyone. Bollywood always has a song for every mood and occasion. There are many songs that have been dedicated to the Lord that turn up the festive feel. B-Town stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan have featured in the popular devotional and upbeat numbers while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

On the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, here's a list of 5 Bollywood songs that you can add to your playlist to bring the festive spirit in you.

1. Deva Shree Ganesha – Agneepath

This upbeat song pays tribute to Lord Ganesh through Hrithik Roshan’s mesmerising dance moves. Composed by Ajay-Atul with beautiful lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this foot-tapping song is from the movie Agneepath which is a revenge saga with soul-gripping performances.

2. Mourya Re – Don

This energetic song beautifully captures the essence of the festival along with the excitement of devotees by Shah Rukh Khan’s graceful moves. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the songs showcases SRK dancing on Mumbai streets in this Ganpati Visarjan song.

3. Jalwa – Wanted

One of the most played and popular foot-tapping numbers, this song features Salman Khan welcoming Lord Ganesh along with Anil Kapoor, Govinda and Prabhudeva. Sung by Wajid Khan, this peppy song will make your groove on your toes on this auspicious occasion.

4. Bappa – Banjo

Featuring Riteish Dekhmukh with the tattoo of the lord on his hands, this track is treasured by all rock lovers. Sung by Vishal Dadlani, this song has an amazing feel to it that will make you dance like there’s no tomorrow.

5. Ga Ga Ga Ganpati - ABCD

With a mixed blend of devotional tunes with rock beats, this song is a pure treat for a Lord Ganesh devotees. Directed by Prabhudeva, it also showcases some mesmerising steps on the peppy beats sung by Hard Kaur.

