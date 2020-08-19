Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: 6 Delicious Bhogs to offer Lord Ganesh

The 11-day long extravaganza of Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most broadly celebrated festivals across India, especially in Maharashtra. These are the 6 popular Bhogs that are offered to Lord Ganesh.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees bring beautifully sculpted Ganesha idols home for ten days and shower flowers, bhogs and sing hymns. There is a humongous variety of sweets available in the market and grand idols of Lord Ganesh are placed in the pandals.

Indian festivals are incomplete without scrumptious dishes and desserts. During these 11 days, devotees prepare bhogs for their beloved God. Here are 6 scrumptious bhogs to offer Ganpati this Ganesh Chaturthi.

1. Modak

There is no surprise that modaks are considered to be one of Lord Ganesh’s most favourite sweets. He was known as “Modakpriya” because of his great affection for modaks. These sweet dumplings are made of rice flour dough and sweet coconut jaggery filling. There are numerous varieties of this dish ranging from steamed modak, dry fruit modak, chocolate modak and fried modak.

2. Satori

Satori is a Maharashtrian flat bread which is a rich delicacy made from Mawa or Khoya, and has a distinctive texture, flavour and richness. This round shaped stuffed pancakes are also one of the most favourite bhogs to offer Lord Ganesh.

3. Puran Poli

This festive treat is made by stuffing soft whole wheat dough with soft cooked yellow lentils, jaggery, cardamom, nutmeg and saffron. It is rolled into thin layers and cooked in ghee until it turns golden brown. Maharashtrians love preparing this flavourful and aromatic flat bread, for this auspicious occasion.

4. Ladoo

Delectable ladoos are a part of nearly every Indian festival. It is believed that apart from modak’s, Lord Ganesh is also fond of motichoor ladoos. Apart from motichoor laddoos, there are many melt-in-mouth ladoos that are popular across the country like Coconut Ladoo, Til Ladoo and Atta Ladoos.

5. Shrikhand

Shrikhand is a sweet dish that’s made with hung curd and powdered sugar. It is an assortment of silky-smooth curd with a hint of flavours and crunchy dry fruits. This is a lip-smacking and all-time favourite festive treat.



6. Banana Sheera

Sheera is a rich, smooth pudding made of roasted semolina. This is an authentic, traditional and flavourful banana dessert that is easy to make. It is also served as a prasad during this auspicious occasion.



