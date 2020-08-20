  1. Home
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Bengaluru artist honours doctors by designing Lord Ganesh idols as frontline workers

In this pandemic situation, doctors and health workers are helping to save the patients. So, a Bengaluru artist decided to make Lord Ganesh idols as the frontline workers for Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 to honour their contribution.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, doctors, nurses and other frontline personnel are working selflessly to save people from the deadly virus. They are tirelessly working for the patients risking their own lives. So, everyone has been paying tributes to them to honour their contributions. Hence, to pay homage to their selfless service, an idols shop in Bengaluru dressed the Lord Ganesh idols as doctors and healthcare workers for Ganesh Chaturthi 2020.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most popular Hindu festivals of India that is dedicated to worshipping the Lord Ganesh. The celebration is held on a grand scale in many parts of India, especially in Maharashtra. So, let’s check out the posts of Ganesha idol in the form of frontline workers.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Ganesh idols have been designed as frontline workers.

This post recently became viral on Twitter where the idols of Lord Ganesh were designed as doctors and other frontline workers who are helping to fight COVID-19. Another post shows that Lord Ganesha is fighting with a demon that exactly looks like Coronavirus.

 

The idol maker Shridhar said, “We are facing COVID-19 crisis. We have to tell people to pray to Lord Ganesh for the betterment of the situation throughout the world.” This work of Shridhar has really been appreciated by netizens. See the posts below:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 will be celebrated on August 22. This festival goes on till 11 days and ends with the idol immersion ritual. But this year, due to the pandemic, strict guidelines have to be maintained for this. This festival celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesh with his mother Parvati from Kailash Parvat.

