Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: What’s the importance and significance of this festival?

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important Hindu festivals that is dedicated to Lord Ganesh. It celebrates the arrival of the lord with Goddess Parvati. This auspicious celebration takes place with great fervour in India, especially Maharashtra. Idols of Lord Ganesh are worshipped for 11 days and then they are immersed in a water body for their Visarjan.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 will be celebrated on August 22 but with restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Devotees during this period offer prayers and sweets like modaks as prasad and seek blessings from the god. So, here’s what you should know about this auspicious festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Importance and significance of this festival

Publicly, it was celebrated in Pune in the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Later, during the British colonial rule, it became a private celebration. Then, the public celebration was revived by the Indian freedom fighter and social reformer Lokmanya Tilak. However, there are some other stories associated with the commencement of this festival.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati once created the idol of Ganesh and gave life into it. She then asked Ganesh to guard her chamber during her bath. But then Lord Shiva came and tried to meet Parvati but was prevented by Ganesh. After many attempts, he got furious and started to fight with him and severed his head from the body. When Parvati came to know about this, she became angry at Lord Shiva. She said that she would only calm down if Ganesh would be the most loved god of all and worshipped before all other deities. Lord Shiva agreed to this term and asked Nandi to find a head of any living creature to fix this. Nandi brought an elephant’s head and placed it on Ganesha’s Body.

Hence, Lord Ganesh is worshipped above and before all other gods. And the grandeur of the celebration shows how much the deity is loved by all his devotees.

