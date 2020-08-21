Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp status to send to your friends

The puja takes place for ten days followed by the immersion ritual, which is called Visarjan. Since we have to maintain social distancing, so, it’s better to celebrate this festival from the comfort of your home. But you can still send love to your dear ones on this day by conveying some thoughtful messages and wishes to them. Let’s find out.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Messages, wishes, quotes and WhatsApp status for this festival.

1.May lord Ganesh shower his blessings always on you and your family. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

2.Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May the Lord Vighna Vinayak gives us the strength to fight against all our hardships in life.

3.On this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, let’s pray together to seek blessings from lord Ganpati to save the world.

4.May lord Ganesh bless your life with all happiness, success and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020.

5.I heartily wish Lord Vinayak fills all your life with prosperity and fortune. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi to everyone.

6.May Lord Ganpati destroy all your tensions, worries and sorrows and you may shine bright always. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020.

7.On this auspicious day, let’s start our life all over again with the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi.

8.Wishing you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May the grace of God keeps enlightening your life always.

9.May the Lord bless you with lots of luck and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family.

10.Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

