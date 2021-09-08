Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: 4 Interesting facts about Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. It is a major festival in India and is the celebration of Lord Ganesha’s arrival. It is a festival that involves praying to Lord Ganesha and keeping the Lord happy by offering Him his favourite sweet-modaks. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from September 10 and will go on till September 21.

With Ganesh Chaturthi being only a few days away, have a look at some fascinating and interesting facts about Lord Ganesha that many people might not know about.

Most of us are aware of the fact that Lord Ganesha loves modaks. But apart from modaks another favourite dessert of Lord Ganesha is puran poli which is often offered as ‘bhog’ to the God.

Another interesting fact about Ganapati is that it is believed that Lord Shiva gave a boon to Ganesha that he would be worshipped before any other God.

The ‘Gana’ in the word ‘Ganapati’ means category with regard to the things we perceive and feel through our senses that can be expressed in different categories. The word ‘pati’ means lord or ruler. So Ganapati means the Lord of categories.

It is believed that Lord Ganesha had two wives, namely Riddhi who represents prosperity, and Siddhi who represents enlightenment. Riddhi bore him Subha who represents auspiciousness while Siddhi bore him Labha who represents profit.

