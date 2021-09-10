Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Avoid these 4 mistakes this festival

When bringing bappa home, everyone wants to make the best of bhog and please bappa as much as possible. Lights, décor, and new clothes, the festival feels like a celebration, to new and happy beginnings. After all, that is what bappa is known for.

However, while we try to do our best to please Lord Ganesha, there are several mistakes that we end up making unintentionally. Here is a list of a few don’ts for the festival.

Don’t overdo it

One should keep in mind that the idol is delicate and has to be handled with extra care. While garlands and ornaments always look good on bappa, one should be responsible enough to not overdo it and end up harming the idol.

Don’t cook meat

While most of us are well-versed with this rule, there’s no harm in giving people a gentle reminder. It is out of respect that one should stay away from cooking or eating meat during the festival, unless you follow a different tradition.

Don’t establish the idol at your convenience

Instead, follow the muhurat because, everything is done as per the muhurat to reap good results.

No onion and garlic in the food

These two kitchen ingredients often go in most of our dishes. However, while making a bhog for Lord Ganesha, we should avoid using any of the two.

