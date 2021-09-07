Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Follow these rules if you are bringing Ganpati Bappa home

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that is celebrated with huge fervour and enthusiasm all over India. Devotees pray to Lord Ganesha for their happiness and prosperity. During this festival, many people bring Ganpati Bappa home for a few days. While doing this, there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure that you care for Bappa the right way.

From the placement of the Ganesha idol to the offering of the sweets, here are a few rules and tips that come in handy when bringing Lord Ganesha home, this Ganesh Chaturthi.

When it comes to the placement of the idol, it is recommended that you place it in the northeast, north, or west direction. Make sure to not place it near the washroom or in front of a wall that is adjoined with it.

It is advised that devotees should avoid the consumption of onion, garlic, meat, and alcohol during this time.

Make sure to offer any meal that you have, first to Lord Ganesha.

It is also recommended that he should not be left alone or unattended during his stay at your home. Someone should always be there with him.

One should avoid negative thoughts and emotions and should also not cheat or steal or engage in any other malpractice.

