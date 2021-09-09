Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Quotes, wishes and messages to send your loved ones

Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on September 10 this year. The celebrations of this festival go on for 10 days and will end on September 21, 2021. Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy all over India especially in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. People bring home Lord Ganesha during this period.

The farewell of Lord Ganesha takes place on Anant Chaturdashi. Celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi by sharing some of these thoughtful and warm wishes, messages, and quotes with your near and dear ones.

I pray to Lord Ganesha that may you have a prosperous and long life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish Lord Ganpati visits your home with bags full of happiness, prosperity, and peace!

May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with good fortune and wisdom and remove all obstacles. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May you tread on the path of righteousness as shown by Lord Ganesh. Wishing you and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Lord Ganesh bring you good luck and prosperity! Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi!

May Lord Ganesha bestow you power, destroy your sorrow and enhance happiness in your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Vakratund mahakay, Suryakoti samprabha, Nirvighnam Kurume devam, Sarvakaryesu sarvada. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wishing a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone…. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you.

Hoping this Ganesh Chaturthi will be the start of the year that brings happiness for you.

A new sunrise, a new start. Oh Lord Ganesha, keep loving me as your part. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

On the happy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish that good fortune may always be on your side.

Modak for energy and taste, Boondi Laddoo to drown your sorrows and Peda to relish worldly offerings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Life as long as his trunk, Trouble as small as his mouse, Moments as sweet as modaks. Sending you happiness on Ganesh Chaturthi!

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi the festival of Lord Ganesh. Spread the message of honesty and love through this world on this day when Lord Ganesh descended on this earth to kill evil.

