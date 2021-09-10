Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Shubh muhurat, date and significance

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 10 this year. It is a festival during which devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. This festival is also celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesha is known by 108 names, including Vignharta, Gajanana, Lambodara, Vinayaka, Ekdant, Vikata, Sumukh, and Bhalchandra.

This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in different parts of India. People bring Ganesha idols in their homes and worship the Lord. Check out the significance of this festival and the auspicious timings for this year.

Date

According to Hindu Panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Shukla Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada lunar month that falls between August and September in the English calendar. This year, the celebrations will begin from September 10 and will go on for 10 days, i.e. till September 21.

Significance

Lord Ganesha is known as the God of beginnings and the one who removes all obstacles. During Ganesh Chaturthi, people pray to Lord Ganesha for prosperity, good luck, and happiness. People bring Bappa home and worship him as a guest.

After installing the idol, devotees begin their worship with Pranapratishtha, which is the ritual to instill life into the idol. They offer the Lord modaks, coconut, and jaggery and adorn him with flowers.

Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious timings for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi this year are as follows:

The most auspicious time for the puja is from 11:03 am till 1:33 pm on September 10. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 12:18 am on September 10 and end at 09:57 pm.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Try these 6 microwave sweet recipes this festival