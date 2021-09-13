Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Things to keep in mind during Ganesh visarjan

Teary eyes and dull faces, bidding adieu to Bappa is, of course, one of the toughest things to do. More so, when you know, you will have to wait for another year to bring back Bappa home. Amid all the sadness, one can end up making several mistakes during Ganesh visarjan.

Here is a list of things to keep in mind before immersing Lord Ganesha.

One, don’t throw any of Bappa’s belongings. Be it the garlands, dresses or even his tiny things, make sure that you are immersing everything along with the idol. Throwing them away is similar to disrespecting Bappa. Add to that, it is also considered auspicious.

Two, apologise. Before you take Lord Ganesha for immersion, make sure you apologise. Seek apology for any mistake that you might have made, knowingly or unknowingly, while taking care of such an auspicious guest.

Three, stay calm, patient and keep away from any bad deeds. One of the most important things to remember before one is going for Ganesh visarjan, is to not involve in any activity that might upset Bappa or make him angry. Make sure that your efforts are not going in vain because of just one mistake. Spread happiness, make sure you are not hurting or disrespecting anyone. Be in the best of your behaviour, while going for immersion.

Four, not to mention, don’t consume any forbidden item. Be it an intoxicant, or something as small as onion and garlic, it goes without saying that one has to be in his/her purest form before going for Bappa’s visarjan.

So, keep the aforementioned points in mind in order to keep Lord Ganesha happy, and seek his blessings, before saying a final goodbye, until next year.

Read Also: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: 5 Ways to please Lord Ganesha this festival