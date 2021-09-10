Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: The ultimate playlist to invoke the festive spirit

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of pomp and show in India. It is a festival that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha and the arrival of God in the homes of devotees. People bring the idol of Lord Ganesha into their homes and worship it. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from September 10 to 21.

An integral part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations is 'music', which helps in invoking the festive spirit. So we have made for you a specially curated list of some of the best Ganesh Chaturthi songs.

Mourya Re

This festive track from the film Don is perfect to dance your heart out and celebrate the arrival of Bappa in your home. Check out the video of this song below.

Deva Shree Ganesha

From the film Agneepath, this track perfectly captures the feelings we all have for Lord Ganesha and the positivity that He brings to our homes.

Gajanana

This song is enough to get you into festive mode and surrender yourself to Bappa. From the film Bajirao Mastani, this aarti song will surely make you get lost in the spirit of devotion.

Aala Re Aala Ganesha

From the film Daddy, this track is the best song to dance in Ganpati’s devotion. It captures the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi and the enthusiasm associated with the festival.

