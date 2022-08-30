Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Messages and Quotes to send your loved ones on this occasion

India commemorates the birth of the Vighnaharta, Lord Ganesha, each year on Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival is one of the most auspicious events for Hindus, and it is primarily celebrated in the state of Maharashtra with all of the traditional enthusiasm. Different localities build Ganesha idols and pandals, which are then taken through the streets on the final day of the celebrations. Folks dance and sing on the roads in front of Bappa to express their love and delight.

Here are some wishes and greetings for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 that you may share with your loved ones.

May Bappa bless you with the strength to let go of the bad and hold the ends of goodness, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May you tread on the path of righteousness as shown by Lord Ganesh. Wishing you and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi

May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever!

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mangal Murti Morya! Wish you and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

May you receive happiness as big as Ganesh’s appetite,

Life as long as his trunk,

Trouble as small as his mouse,

Moments as sweet as the modaks,

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Destroy your sorrows, enhance your happiness, and create goodness all around you! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of Lord Ganesh. Spread the message of honesty and love through this world on this day when Lord Ganesh descended on this earth to kill evil.

May you discover your satisfaction and euphoria in life.Lord Ganesh will be there to manage and favor you.Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi!

