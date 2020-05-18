Gardening Health Benefits: Here’s why gardening activity is good for our body

Gardening is highly beneficial for our mental health as it reduces stress level. But it has many physical benefits as well. So, read on to know the gardening health benefits below.

Some people love to do gardening and invest time in it daily. Pampering the plants not only increases our nurturing quality, but it also enhances our mind and body. Hence, people should take out some time from our busy schedule to take care of the plants. Plants also make the house look amazing as it plays a major part in home décor.

There are numerous plants which require different types of nurturing. So, you get to learn and know different things about gardening. Be it in the backyard of your home or in your living room, plants purify the air. Research says gardening has many health benefits and so, people should do more of it. So, let’s find out the health benefits of gardening right below.

Gardening health benefits are provided below:

1- Gardening is considered to be equivalent to exercising as you are burning calories and strengthening your heart health. So, gardening can reduce the risk of heart diseases and stroke.

2- We find happiness planting because we are inhaling the M. vaccae bacteria while gardening. This helps to increase the levels of serotonin which reduces stress and anxiety. It also aids in boosting our immune system.

3- Gardening is light activity. According to scientists, working with the gardening stuff may help you to have a sound sleep.

4- Digging, planting and pulling while gardening strengthens your hands and fingers.

5- A total of 30-45 minutes of gardening can regulate the levels of your blood pressure. It is also beneficial to lower the pressure.

6- If you are growing veggies in your garden, then you can eat fresh and chemical-free vegetables to stay healthier. And it can also reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

7- A study has been published in the American Journal of Public Health, which says that gardening can also aid in weight loss due to the physical activities.

8- The physical activity associated with gardening can reduce the risk of dementia by 36 percent, according to research.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×