From Gemini to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs that are compatible with Nargis Fakhri

Born on 20th October, 1979, Nargis Fakhri is a Libra. The actress began her career as an American model before becoming famous for the Ranbir Kapoor-starring film Rockstar. Her performances in Main Tera Hero and Madras Cafe brought her additional success. Like Nargis Fakhri, Librans are frequently concerned with achieving cooperation, tranquillity, and justice in the world. Bollywood will never forget her because of her alluring beauty and exotic charisma, which she used to frequently promote her actual Libran characteristics of grace, elegance, subtlety, and sense of fun. When they're in a relationship also, Libras are charming, caring, and passionate. Once everything seems to be ideal in a relationship, Libra is a very compassionate and loving companion.

Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs that are compatible with a Libra personality like Nargis Fakhri.

1. Gemini

Given that both Gemini and Libra are optimistic and influenced by the element of air, which makes them naturally cooperating and cognitively compatible, they form an excellent combination. There is a lot of cerebral energy in Gemini and Libra. Both are naturally intrigued and have a sceptical eye. They enjoy going out and attending meet - ups and social gatherings.

2. Leo

Leo and Libra are a highly compatible zodiac combination despite any possible pitfalls. They complement one another well, have many values in common, and have a good understanding of each other. This zodiac partnership in particular has the potential to endure. If they believe their partner is equally committed to their relationship as they are, both signs are perfectly likely to take their connection ahead.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius and Libra are a natural fit. There is a close mental affinity between these two star signs. When it comes to the feelings and emotions of a relationship, these zodiac signs create one of the most suitable pairs thanks to the way they support one another. While Librans offer prosperity and security, Sagittarius infuses the partnership with energy and action.

4. Aquarius

Together, Libra and Aquarius make a fantastic team that consistently produces positive results. An instant connection forms between the two. They work well together both intellectually and intuitively. Aquarius answers with a unique viewpoint when Libra initiates a concept. Both are intellectually engaged, which forms the basis for their joint adventures.

The aforementioned zodiac signs can win over and keep a Libra woman like Nargis Fakhri secured in love.

