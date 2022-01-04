Gemini to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs that love spooky things

If your idea of a perfect date night includes a horror movie, or two, and a bucket of popcorn, there are chances that you are quite a fan of spooky things. If spooky stories catch your attention and you can’t help but make up fake ghost stories just because that’s something you enjoy the most, there are chances that astrology might have a role to play in it.

While many can claim to be lovers of spooky things, only a handful will truly be. Here are zodiac signs that love spooky things, according to astrology.

Gemini

Geminis are horror lovers. Anything spooky attracts them and they won’t mind exploring more about it. Be it places that speak of horror stories or movies that give you goosebumps, a Gemini would never say no to it.

Capricorn

Capricorns can’t resist but explore whatever speaks of horror. They crave things that have freaky stories behind them. For them, it’s like an adventure. More so, because they are fearless and daring people. There’s nothing that can give them a nightmare, only failure does.

Cancer

Be it a haunted mansion or a scary playground, a Cancer will always be up for a spooky trip. You can win them over by sharing your real spooky stories or inviting them to a Halloween party. They are wild and happening and this is where the love for spooks come from. While it may sound weird to you, this is what many Cancers will tell you.

Aquarius

Aquarians are masters of spooky things. Be it their ability to explore haunted places or narrate flawless horror stories, it’s something that comes to them naturally. They don’t fear ghosts but will definitely be afraid of mice roaming around peacefully in their room.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

