Gemini to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are spontaneous and never hesitate in breaking the rules

While some people always abide by the rules, some say that rules are meant to be broken. Some people are spontaneous, free-minded and airy and never think twice beyond going the rules since these people don’t like to follow the herd. These people not only smash the set of norms loudly but are also stirring to hang out with. These excitement-packed personalities solely follow their heart and are among the coolest of all. Read on to know about such people.

Gemini

Gemini and rulebooks are the two unlike sides of a coin! Geminis are impulsive and therefore they’d like to formulate their own way instead of following someone’s footsteps. Their style of doing things is completely unique and once they make up their mind about a certain thing, they don’t hesitate in breaking any norms or rules that are coming in the way. People with this zodiac sign stand true to that “I don’t give a shit” attitude and they prefer to do their everyday chores with a blend of little mischief.

Aries

Aries live on spontaneity! People with this zodiac sign have an extremely fiery personality and do not like people telling them what do to. Aries follow their heart and are always ready to fight for what they love, especially for their freedom. Being trustable of their own instinct, they politely disregard the rules and are definitely not great when it comes to doing something off beam.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are wanderer! These people never care about anyone’s perspective, thus, always do things in their own unique ways. They believe in doing everything in a thrilling and adventurous way. Rulebooks are far far from their dictionary. They can easily jump off the lines and cut the people from their lives who bound or restrict them. People with this sign are all about having fun and smashing the rules.

Aquarius

Aquarians are introverts, they never say their things out loud but instead, they believe in jumping the lines and emancipating themselves from the norms. These people think outside the box and always look out for ways to bring in revolutionary actions and ideas. When it comes to legitimate and authorized things, they do not hold a very affirmative response and believe that plenty of things need to be reframed. Moreover, people with this zodiac sign have an extremely witty brain and become the power of speech for those who can’t stand true to themselves.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

