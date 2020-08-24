Gemini, Aquarius, Scorpio: THESE 5 unapologetic zodiac signs won’t say sorry easily

Some zodiac signs in astrology can’t say sorry easily. Rather than apologising, they would show their remorse through their actions. Read below to know.

When we create a mess and then apologise to the other person, then it really feels great and makes things normal. But are you one of those who rarely apologies to others? Well, for some people, apologising is a big deal and they won’t do it easily. They feel sorry for the mistakes but can’t really express the emotions and words.

Saying sorry doesn’t make us weak, but it’s a sign of being emotionally mature. So, when people can’t do that, it means they may hold on to grudges and can’t move on. According to astrology, there are five zodiac signs who are unapologetic. Are you one of them? Let’s find out.

5 Unapologetic zodiac signs as per astrology.

Gemini

It’s not that Gemini people intentionally don’t apologise, but actually, they are very engaging and can move on quickly. So, they expect the other person to do the same. Geminis tend to forget sometimes that they owe someone an apology.

Sagittarius

This zodiac sign can’t really express their feelings through words. Rather, they would do it with their actions. They would buy a present for that person or take them out to dinner or shopping. These people are very good at communication, so they can come up with different types of ideas for apologising without actually saying sorry.

Aquarius

It’s really not good to expect an apology from Aquarians unless they have done something extremely serious. Otherwise, they tend to think that they are right most of the time. But these people do so many good things for others which make them a nice person without even an apology.

Capricorn

Capricorns are quite stubborn which makes it hard for them to apologise. But it’s not that they are not remorseful, they just need some time to process. And they think that maybe apologising would define them as a vulnerable person. Hence, they tend to avoid apologising. Rather, they do it with their actions.

Scorpio

Scorpions would say sorry when they really are. Otherwise, they won’t apologise easily for some casual things. But without saying sorry, they just clear up the misunderstanding and reveal their true feelings. Because honesty is the prime thing of a relationship for Scorpions.

