Gemini to Aquarius: These Zodiac signs feel homesick the moment they move into hostels

While life away from home can be an exciting adventure for some people, others struggle with getting accustomed to life in hostels, new cities or even in a new country. These zodiac signs have a tendency to get homesick because they are far too entrenched in the traditional way of living life with their loved ones to go it alone and tackle loneliness. So, from Gemini to Aquarius, take a look at Zodiac signs who feel homesick the moment they move into hostels.

Cancer

As a huge foodie this zodiac sign craves the warmth of home cooking and the cold meals or ready to eat processed food that hostelites binge on does not really appeal to this choosy zodiac sign. Nevertheless, the nurturer in Cancer soon starts to bond with their roommates and creates a home away from home. This water sign would soon become the mother figure for their friends in any new place they go to.

Aquarius

This zodiac sign is extremely close to their siblings and extended family as well. No festival or even their daily dinners are complete without hanging out with the loved ones. Hence, hostel life comes as a shocker where they must get accustomed to a new family that being their classmates. Nonetheless, it remains one of the key reasons why they miss home and cannot get used to life away from their parents easily.

Gemini

This is the only zodiac sign that sometimes tries and fails to stay away from home. Whether it is for a great job opportunity in a new city, or life in a hostel at an educational institute; this sensitive water sign does not easily bid adieu to their family members. They prefer to stay connected and live in a house bustling with energy where they can speak their mother-tongue and eat home cooked traditional food every day. These are some things that matter a great deal to them.

