Gemini to Aries: 4 Zodiac signs who have low self-esteem

A failed business deal, a presentation that was below our expectations and a meeting that didn’t go well. There are times when things seem to go downhill and we can’t help but doubt our capabilities and talent.

While this is common and happens with everyone at some point in their lives, if this is common there are chances that you might be suffering from low self-esteem. And astrology can have a part to play in it.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who have low self-esteem, according to astrology.

Gemini

Geminis are, often, victims of self-esteem. They tend to put little value on their opinions. It takes them a lot of courage to put their points across because they might think their opinion doesn’t matter. They tend to lose faith in their capabilities every once in a while, and their family and friends might have to give them a dose of healthy self-esteem.

Cancer

These soft-hearted and, often, soft-spoken people struggle with low self-esteem. They doubt their capabilities, opinions and talent. They might prefer to stay silent in a meeting rather than pitching in ideas. It is, often, a result of their past experiences that they have to fight with themselves and in return give birth to low self-esteem.

Virgo

Virgos, too, can sometimes suffer from low self-esteem. They might lack confidence and see themselves as incompetent. This may make them laid back when it comes to working. They may prefer skipping tasks because they don’t have the faith in themselves.

Aries

An Aries is someone who doesn’t have much confidence in themselves and as a result, they always struggle with low self-esteem. They are good at what they do, however, they always underestimate their worth and talent. They see themselves as a misfit in whatever they do, and this is what adds to their low self-esteem levels.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

